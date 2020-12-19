Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

NBA fines Bryant $45,000 for contact with official

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

The NBA fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official the league announced Saturday.

Bryant, who received a technical foul as part of the incident, was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play.

The incident occurred with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter of Washington’s 97-86 preseason loss to Detroit on Thursday night.

The two teams will play again Saturday night.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Utah State goes up against Miss. St.

December 19, 2020 10:31 AM

Sports

MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi looks to transfer

December 19, 2020 10:01 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service