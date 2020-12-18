Idaho Statesman Logo
Coastal Carolina beats Alice Lloyd College 86-63

The Associated Press

CONWAY, S.C.

DeVante’ Jones had a career-high 35 points as Coastal Carolina romped past Alice Lloyd College 86-63 on Friday night.

Jones made 14 of 18 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He added five steals.

Deanthony Tipler had 12 points for Coastal Carolina (6-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Essam Mostafa added 12 points and 15 rebounds. Ebrima Dibba had six rebounds.

Bryce Slone had 13 points for the Eagles.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

