Appalachian St. routs Columbia International 77-41

BOONE, N.C.

Adrian Delph posted 14 points as Appalachian State rolled past Columbia International 77-41 on Friday. Donovan Gregory added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers, and Kendall Lewis chipped in 10 points.

Michael Almonacy had seven rebounds for Appalachian State (6-2).

Jalen Brinson had eight points for the Rams, whose season-opening losing streak reached six games.

