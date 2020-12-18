Minnesota hosts Detroit to start season

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Detroit Pistons for the season opener.

Minnesota finished 19-45 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 8-24 at home. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 117.5 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.

Detroit went 20-46 overall with a 9-24 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Pistons averaged 107.2 points per game last season, 48.2 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 11 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Pistons: None listed.