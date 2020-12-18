Idaho Statesman Logo
NW State takes on Missouri St.

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Northwestern State (1-5) vs. Missouri State (1-0)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State and Missouri State both look to put winning streaks together . Northwestern State easily beat Champion Christian College by 33 on Saturday. Missouri State is coming off a 73-64 win over William Jewell on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .GAIGE GETS BASKETS: In one appearances this year, Missouri State's Gaige Prim has shot 81.8 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 0-6 against non-conference schools last season. In those six games, the Demons gave up 83.2 points per game while scoring 61.3 per contest. Missouri State went 6-7 in non-conference play, averaging 67.8 points and allowing 65.2 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

