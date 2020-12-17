Idaho Statesman Logo
Sports

Ga. State squares off against Carver College

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Carver College vs. Georgia State (4-1)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia State Panthers are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. Georgia State is coming off an 88-81 home win over Mercer in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia State's Eliel Nsoseme, Kane Williams and Corey Allen have collectively scored 48 percent of all Panthers points this season.SOLID SCOTT: Bryson Scott has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 86.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State went 5-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Panthers scored 76.8 points per contest across those nine contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

