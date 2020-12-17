Idaho Statesman Logo
JSU squares off against Georgia Southwestern

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Ala.

Georgia Southwestern vs. Jacksonville State (5-2)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are set to battle the Hurricanes of Division II Georgia Southwestern. Jacksonville State is coming off a 74-50 home win over Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Jacksonville State's Darian Adams, Kayne Henry and Brandon Huffman have collectively scored 40 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Gamecocks scoring over the last five games.DARIAN FROM DEEP: Through seven games, Jacksonville State's Darian Adams has connected on 37.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 59.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Gamecocks offense scored 65.2 points per contest across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

