Wichita State takes on Emporia State

WICHITA, Kan.

Emporia State vs. Wichita State (2-2)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers are set to battle the Hornets of Division II Emporia State. Wichita State is coming off a 69-65 win at Tulsa in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Alterique Gilbert has maintained an average of 14.5 points for the Shockers, while Tyson Etienne has accounted for 15.8 points per game.GILBERT GOOD FROM DEEP: Through four games, Wichita State's Alterique Gilbert has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 69.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State went 12-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Shockers offense scored 77 points per matchup in those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

