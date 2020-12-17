Idaho Statesman Logo
LIU Brooklyn looks to sweep Sacred Heart

The Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Conn.

Long Island-Brooklyn (1-0, 1-0) vs. Sacred Heart (0-2, 0-1)

William Pitt Center - West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn goes for the season sweep over Sacred Heart after winning the previous matchup in Fairfield. The teams last met on Dec. 16, when the Sharks outshot Sacred Heart from the field 43.3 percent to 31 percent and had eight fewer turnovers en route to a 20-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .ACCURATE AARON: Aaron Clarke has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST SEASON: These conference foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, with Sacred Heart sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: .



For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

