Daye, Jr. leads FIU over Florida Gulf Coast 85-69

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Antonio Daye, Jr. had 23 points as Florida International defeated Florida Gulf Coast 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Daye, Jr. hit 8 of 10 shots. He added six assists. Radshad Davis had 16 points and eight rebounds for FIU (5-1). Eric Lovett added 14 points. Dimon Carrigan had seven rebounds and four blocks.

Caleb Catto had 22 points for the Eagles (3-2). Cyrus Largie added 12 points and nine rebounds. Dakota Rivers had 10 points.

