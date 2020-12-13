Idaho Statesman Logo
Krutwig scores 22 to lead Loyola of Chicago past UIC 77-66

The Associated Press

Cameron Krutwig scored 22 points and Loyola of Chicago beat Illinois-Chicago 77-66 on Sunday.

Marquise Kennedy had 16 points for the Ramblers (3-0). Braden Norris added 11 points and Lucas Williamson had 10 and eight rebounds.

Teyvion Kirk had 17 points for the Flames (3-2). Michael Diggins added 16 points and nine rebounds. Rob Howard had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

