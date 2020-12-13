Injured Jota out for up to 2 months, says Klopp

Liverpool's Diogo Jota is blocked by FC Midtjylland's Mikael Andersson during their Champions League Group D soccer match at MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark, Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020. (Henning Bagger/Scanpix via AP) AP

Liverpool winger Diogo Jota could miss up to two months because of a knee injury, manager Jürgen Klopp said Sunday.

Jota was hurt during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“It’s worse than we first thought and better than we then thought," Klopp said. “All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed.

“But he will be out for a while. We don’t know exactly but one-and-a-half, two months.”

Klopp said back-up left back Kostas Tsimikas is also out after an injury sustained against Midtjylland.