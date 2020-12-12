Corbin, Travis help Florida St. end 3-game skid

Jashaun Corbin ran for three touchdowns while Jordan Travis threw for two TDs and ran for another as Florida State snapped a three-game skid with a 56-35 win over Duke on Saturday.

Travis threw for 192 yards and two TD passes to Ja’Khi Douglas, as Florida State (3-6, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) won following a 28-day layoff that was prompted by two game postponements and a rescheduled matchup with Duke.

The Seminoles are 21-0 in the all-time series vs. Duke.

Mataeo Durant ran for 127 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown, for Duke (2-9, 1-9). The Blue Devils ran 51 times for 245 yards but tossed three interceptions and managed just 148 yards passing.

Duke has allowed 56, 56, 48 and 56 points in its last four games, all losses.

Corbin had 16 carries for 72 yards and two of his three touchdowns came out of the wildcat formation. Florida State ran for 324 yards on 43 carries.

Hamsah Nasirildeen, Travis Jay and Brendan Gant had interceptions for the Seminoles.

TAKEAWAYS

Duke: The Blue Devils were again undone by their own mistakes, tossing three interceptions and giving up a fumble. Duke has given up 20 fumbles and 19 interceptions, with the 39 turnovers leading the FBS.

Florida State: The Seminoles averaged 7.5 yards per carry and surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark for the fourth time this season.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

UP NEXT

Duke: The regular season is over.

Florida State: Play at Wake Forest next Saturday