Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Perry scores 14 to carry CS Bakersfield past Idaho 76-66

The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

Czar Perry had 14 points as Cal State Bakersfield defeated Idaho 76-66 on Saturday.

De'Monte Buckingham had 11 points for Cal State Bakersfield (2-2). Shawn Stith added 11 points and Justin Edler-Davis had eight rebounds.

Ja'Vary Christmas had 13 points for the Vandals (0-4). DeAndre Robinson added 13 points and Gabe Quinnett had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Maldonado scores 30 to lift Wyoming over Utah Valley 93-88

December 12, 2020 4:38 PM

Sports

Louisville overcomes slow start, pummels Wake Forest 45-21

December 12, 2020 4:36 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service