Chargers activate RB Justin Jackson from injured reserve

The Associated Press

COSTA MESA, Calif.

Running back Justin Jackson has been activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers. The third-year running back missed the past four games due to a knee injury.

Jackson has rushed for 185 yards this season and is averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He had a career-high 142 scrimmage yards (89 rushing, 53 receiving) in a Nov.. 1 loss at Denver.

To make room for Jackson, the Chargers waived linebacker Asmar Bilal. They also activated linebacker B.J. Bello from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

