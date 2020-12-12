Reyna scores but Stuttgart routs Dortmund 5-1 in Bundesliga

Stuttgart's Nicolas Gonzalez celebrates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Focke Strangmann/Pool via AP) AP

Stuttgart routed Borussia Dortmund 5-1 to extend the home side’s winless run in the Bundesliga to three games on Saturday.

American Gio Reyna scored a brilliant equalizer in the 39th minute for Dortmund, but it was the only highlight in a game to forget for Lucien Favre’s team.

It was Stuttgart’s first win over Dortmund in 14 years.

Silas Wamangituka put the visitors ahead with a penalty in the 27th, before the 18-year-old Reyna equalized when he took Raphaël Guerreiro’s ball over the top brilliantly with his first touch, then flicked it past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel with his next.

Stuttgart had twice as many shots on goal in the first half, however, and the promoted side made them count in the second. Wamangituka grabbed his second goal in the 53rd, Philipp Förster was allowed score in the 60th, then Wamangituka set up Tanguy Coulibaly in the 63rd.

Jadon Sancho missed a good chance for Dortmund before Reyna had a goal ruled out through VAR as substitute Youssoufa Moukoko was offside in the buildup.

Nicolas Gonzalez completed the rout in injury time.

Leipzig moved top with a 2-0 win at home over Werder Bremen, Borussia Mönchengladbach drew with Hertha Berlin 1-1, Freiburg defeated Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 and Cologne won at Mainz 1-0.

Union Berlin was hosting Bayern Munich later, when the visitors can reclaim top spot.

___

