Grand Canyon puts streak on line vs No. 23 ASU

No. 23 Arizona State (3-2) vs. Grand Canyon (4-0)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it takes on No. 23 Arizona State. Arizona State came up short in an 80-68 game to San Diego State on Thursday. Grand Canyon is coming off an 87-77 win over Nevada on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Alessandro Lever has averaged 17.3 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Antelopes. Asbjorn Midtgaard is also a key contributor, putting up 12.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Sun Devils are led by Remy Martin, who is averaging 15.6 points.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 26.3 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Grand Canyon has scored 84.5 points per game and allowed 60.5 over its four-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sun Devils have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Antelopes. Grand Canyon has 54 assists on 107 field goals (50.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Arizona State has assists on 46 of 82 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all WAC teams. The Antelopes have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25