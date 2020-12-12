St. Pete’s looks for home win vs Niagara

Niagara (0-2, 0-1) vs. St. Peter's (3-2, 1-0)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter's looks for its fifth straight win over Niagara at Yanitelli Center. The last victory for the Purple Eagles at St. Peter's was a 57-55 win on Jan. 21, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Niagara has relied heavily on its seniors. Kobi Nwandu, Greg Kuakumensah, Justin Roberts and Nicholas Kratholm have combined to account for 63 percent of all Purple Eagles points this season.NWANDU IS A FORCE: Nwandu has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 33.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: St. Peter's has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 57.7.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter's has made 8.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAAC teams.

