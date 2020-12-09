No. 24 San Diego St. puts streak on line vs No. 23 ASU

No. 24 San Diego State (4-0) vs. No. 23 Arizona State (3-1)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 San Diego State looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against No. 23 Arizona State. San Diego State is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Arizona State has moved up to No. 23 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Cal last week.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge Jr. and Holland Woods have combined to score 37 percent of Arizona State's points this season. For San Diego State, Matt Mitchell, Jordan Schakel, Nathan Mensah, Terrell Gomez and Trey Pulliam have combined to account for 62 percent of all San Diego State scoring.MIGHTY MATT: Mitchell has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aztecs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Sun Devils. Arizona State has 40 assists on 88 field goals (45.5 percent) over its previous three contests while San Diego State has assists on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: San Diego State has held opposing teams to 54.3 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

