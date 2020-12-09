Idaho Statesman Logo
Stetson goes for first win vs Florida College

The Associated Press

DELAND, Fla.

Florida College vs. Stetson (0-4)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters are set to battle the Falcons of Florida College. Stetson lost 73-62 to South Florida in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Chase Johnston has averaged 13.3 points to lead the charge for the Hatters. Complementing Johnston is Rob Perry, who is averaging 13.8 points per game.JUMPING FOR JALON: Jalon Perry has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Stetson earned a 12-point win over Florida College when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 4-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Hatters offense put up 63.8 points per matchup across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

