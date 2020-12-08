Idaho Statesman Logo
Molinar, Smith lead Mississippi St. past Jackson St. 82-59

The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss.

Iverson Molinar hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Tolu Smith added 19 with 12 rebounds and Mississippi State pulled away in the second half to defeat Jackson State 82-59 on Tuesday night.

Molinar's 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 34-30 halftime lead and he added another 3 as they scored the first 14 points of the second half to lead 50-30 less than five minutes in.

Smith, who matched Molinar in making 8 of 12 from the field, was 6-of-6 shooting in the second half with nine rebounds. Mississippi State shot 55%, and outrebounded Jackson State 29-10, after the break.

D.J. Stewart Jr. and Javian Davis added 11 points apiece for the Bulldogs (3-2), who had 20 offensive rebounds and a 17-0 advantage in second-chance points.

Jackson State, in its season-opener, made 7 of 14 3-pointers and shot 43.5% in the first half but cooled to 31% (9-of-29) shooting, including 3 of 10 from behind the arc, in the second half.

Tristan Jarrett scored 17 points for the Tigers and Darius Hicks added 10.

