Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Clark scores 15 to carry La Salle past Lincoln (Pa) 80-62

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

Jack Clark registered 15 points and nine rebounds as La Salle got past Lincoln (Pa.) 80-62 on Tuesday.

Scott Spencer had 13 points for La Salle (1-3). Anwar Gill added 10 points, and Clifton Moore had 10 points and four blocks.

Korey Williams had 17 points for the Lions. Zahrion Blue added 14 points and Ja'Zere Noel had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service