Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Baxter leads Morgan State over Iona 83-72

The Associated Press

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y.

Troy Baxter scored 25 points and Lagio Grantsaan added 22 points as Morgan State topped Iona 83-72 on Tuesday.

Malik Miller had 11 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (2-1). Sherwyn Devonish added seven assists.

Tahlik Chavez had 17 points for the Gaels (1-2). Berrick JeanLouis added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Ross had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service