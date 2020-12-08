Cowboys place LT Erving, 2 DBs on inactive list vs Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys have placed left tackle Cameron Erving on the inactive list for their game against the Baltimore Ravens, further depleting an already thin offensive line.

Erving sustained a knee injury on Thanksgiving against Washington. His absence leaves Dallas without both its starting tackles on Tuesday night, as Zack Martin was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The Cowboys also placed cornerback Anthony Brown and safety Donovan Wilson on the inactive list, leaving them short-handed in the defensive backfield against Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Brown has a rib injury and Wilson hurt his groin against Washington on Thanksgiving. Anticipating their absence, Dallas signed cornerbacks Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad on Monday.

Also inactive for Dallas: defensive ends Ron'Dell Carter and Bradlee Anae, receiver Malik Turner and quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Jackson, meanwhile, was without tight end Mark Andrews and receiver Willie Snead, both of whom are waiting to get off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jackson missed last week's game against Pittsburgh after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Baltimore cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (groin) and Tamon Williams were on the inactive list, along with offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo and defensive tackles Broderick Washington (concussion) and Justin Madubuike.