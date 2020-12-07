Idaho Statesman Logo
Chattanooga defeats Middle Tennessee 80-70

The Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

David Jean-Baptiste had 20 points as Chattanooga topped Middle Tennessee 80-70 on Monday night.

Malachi Smith had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Chattanooga (4-0). Stefan Kenic added 17 points, and A.J. Caldwell had six rebounds and five steals.

DeAndre Dishman had 16 points for the Blue Raiders (1-3). Jo'Vontae Millner-Criss added 14 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Davis had 11 points.

