Coastal Carolina routs Columbia International 113-56

CONWAY, S.C.

Essam Mostafa had 25 points and 15 rebounds as Coastal Carolina routed Columbia International 113-56 on Thursday night.

Ebrima Dibba had 16 points, six assists and six steals for Coastal Carolina (2-0). Deanthony Tipler added 15 points, and DeVante' Jones had 14 points and five steals.

Thomas Woods had 15 points for the Rams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

