SMU tops Houston Baptist 102-75

DALLAS

Kendric Davis and Ethan Chargois scored 20 points apiece as SMU romped past Houston Baptist 102-75 on Wednesday night. Chargois also had nine rebounds.

Feron Hunt had 18 points and 11 rebounds for SMU (3-0). Darius McNeill added 13 points.

It was the first time this season SMU scored at least 100 points.

Ty Dalton had 12 points for the Huskies (0-3). Myles Pierre added 11 points. Jade Tse had 11 points.

