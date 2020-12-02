Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Mitchell leads Rhode Island past Seton Hall 76-63

The Associated Press

KINGSTON, R.I.

Makhi Mitchell recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to carry Rhode Island to a 76-63 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

Fatts Russell had 17 points for Rhode Island (3-2). Jeremy Sheppard added 14 points. Ishmael Leggett had 11 points.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (1-2). Jared Rhoden added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Wynter scores 17 to lift Drexel past Quinnipiac 66-48

December 02, 2020 7:54 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service