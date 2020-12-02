No. 12 Texas A&M women beat Lamar -- again

N’dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Aaliyah Wilson added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Texas A&M beat Lamar 80-63 on Wednesday.

Texas A&M (3-0) also beat Lamar 77-61 in the season opener Nov. 25. Lamar coach Aqua Franklin played at A&M.

Jordan Nixon added eight points, a career-high 10 assists and three steals for Texas A&M. The Aggies scored the final seven first-half points and opened the third quarter with a 12-3 spurt to make it 50-34.

Angel Hastings scored 18 points for Lamar (0-4) .

NO. 19 OHIO STATE 103, KENT STATE 47

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dorka Juhasz and Jacy Sheldon each scored 16 points for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes (2-0) scored the first 26 points, led 31-4 after a quarter and 52-14 at the half. Juhasz had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half, and Sheldon added 11 points, Juhasz finished with 10 rebounds.

Nila Blackford led Kent State with nine points. The Golden Flashes shot 23.5% in their opener.