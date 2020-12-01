Idaho Statesman Logo
Kirk scores 14 to carry Illinois-Chicago past Valpo 66-50

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Teyvion Kirk had 14 points and 14 assists off the bench to carry Illinois-Chicago to a 66-50 win over Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Braelen Bridges added 12 points, Brian Taylor scored 11, and RayQuawndis Mitchell had 10 for Illinois-Chicago (3-0).

Donovan Clay had 12 points for the Crusaders (0-2). Ben Krikke added 11 points, and Nick Robinson had six rebounds. Mileek McMillan, who scored 18 points in an opening loss to Vanderbilt, finished with two points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

