Alston Jr. carries Boise St. past Sam Houston St. 86-55

The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas

Derrick Alston Jr. had 27 points as Boise State rolled past Sam Houston State 86-55 on Sunday.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds for Boise State (1-1). RayJ Dennis added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Abu Kigab had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Zach Nutall had 22 points for the Bearkats (0-3). He also had seven turnovers but only two assists.

