The Latest: Giants, Bengals trade early touchdowns

Cincinnati Bengals safety Brandon Wilson (40) rushes for a 103-yard touchdown during the first half of NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. AP

The Latest on Week 12 in the NFL (all times EST):

___

1:25 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants quickly traded touchdowns in the first quarter.

After New York’s Wayne Gallman Jr. plunged in for a 1-yard TD on fourth-and-goal on the opening drive, Brandon Wilson fielded the kickoff in the end zone, found a seam up the middle and outraced the Giants for a 103-yard scoring return.

That tied the score at 7. It was Wilson’s second career kickoff return for a touchdown and the longest play in Bengals history.

The Giants (3-7) can move into first place in the woeful NFC East with a victory, although Philadelphia (3-6-1) plays Monday night.