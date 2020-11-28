Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon over Benedictine Mesa 94-63

The Associated Press

PHOENIX

Asbjorn Midtgaard had a career-high 20 points as Grand Canyon easily defeated Benedictine Mesa 94-63 on Saturday night.

Midtgaard shot 10 for 12 from the floor.

Alessandro Lever had 12 points and five assists for Grand Canyon (2-0). Chance McMillian added 11 points. Gabe McGlothan had seven rebounds.

Austin Denham had 20 points for the Redhawks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Curry leads Old Dominion over William & Mary 86-78

November 28, 2020 8:09 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service