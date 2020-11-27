Idaho Statesman Logo
Ducas lifts Saint Mary’s (Cal) over S. Dakota St. 72-59

The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Alex Ducas had a career-high 25 points as Saint Mary’s got past South Dakota State 72-59 on Friday at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Jabe Mullins had 15 points for Saint Mary’s (2-1). Matthias Tass added 10 points. Tommy Kuhse had seven assists.

Noah Freidel had 22 points for the Jackrabbits (1-2). Alex Arians added 11 points and seven rebounds. Douglas Wilson had eight rebounds.

Baylor Scheierman, whose 19.0 points per game entering the contest led the Jackrabbits, had six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

