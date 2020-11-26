Betley leads Cal past NAIA Northwest University 86-61

Ryan Betley had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead five California players scoring in double figures and the Golden Bears beat Northwest University 86-61 on Thursday as part of a multi-team event at Gill Coliseum.

Andre Kelly and Matt Bradley scored 11 points apiece, and Joel Brown and Makale Foreman each scored 10 for Cal (1-1), which rebounded from a season-opening loss to Oregon State on Wednesday. Foreman, a graduate transfer from Stony Brook after beginning his career at Chattanooga, had six assists and two steals.

The game served as an exhibition for NAIA-member Northwest.

Cesar Sandoval hit a 3-pointer to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead but Foreman answered with a 3 just 15 seconds later to spark 27-4 run and Cal led the rest of the way. Kelly scored seven points and Betley hit two 3s during the stretch.

Dejwan Walker scored 12 points to lead Northwest. Cacao Chatman and Pa'Treon Lee each added 10 points.

Cal shot 51% from the field but made just 6 of 20 from behind the arc and 18 of 31 from the free-throw line. The Eagles made 25 of 66 (38%) from the field and shot 29% (4 of 14) from the foul line.