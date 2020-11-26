Idaho Statesman Logo
Littleson scores 24 to carry Toledo past Oakland 80-53

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Spencer Littleson had 24 points, making 8 of 11 3-pointers, and Toledo beat Oakland 80-53 on Thursday.

Ryan Rollins had 17 points for Toledo (1-1). Marreon Jackson added 12 points and eight assists, and Setric Millner Jr. had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jalen Moore had 16 points for the Golden Grizzlies (0-2). Daniel Oladapo added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

