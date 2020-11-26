Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Belinelli signs deal to return to his native Italy

The Associated Press

BOLOGNA, Italy

Marco Belinelli is going back to Italy, announcing Thursday that he has signed a three-year contract to play for Virtus Bologna.

The 34-year-old guard spent 13 seasons in the NBA, playing for nine different teams — Golden State, Toronto, New Orleans, Chicago, Charlotte, Sacramento, Atlanta, Philadelphia and, most recently, San Antonio.

Belinelli had two stints with the Spurs, helping them win the 2014 NBA title before returning for the last two seasons.

He averaged 9.7 points in 860 regular-season games.

Virtus Bologna plays in Italy's top league and features a roster that includes longtime European standout and former Los Angeles Clippers guard Milos Teodosic along with former Miami Hurricanes star Julian Gamble. The team's season started in late September and is scheduled to go through May.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Cole scores 19 to carry St. John’s over La Salle 82-65

November 26, 2020 2:39 PM

Sports

No. 1 Gonzaga defeats No. 6 Kansas 102-90; 3 Zags with 20+

November 26, 2020 2:36 PM

Sports

Tampa Bay outfielder Arozarena released in Mexico’s Yucatan

November 26, 2020 2:31 PM

Sports

Odom leads Xavier over Bradley on late basket

November 26, 2020 2:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service