Southern Utah goes for first win vs Saint Katherine College

The Associated Press

CEDAR CITY, Utah

Saint Katherine College vs. Southern Utah (0-1)

America First Event Center, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be taking on the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Southern Utah lost 85-83 on the road to Loyola Marymount in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah went 5-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Thunderbirds scored 67.9 points per matchup in those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

