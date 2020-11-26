Idaho Statesman Logo
Furman squares off against USC Upstate

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C.

South Carolina Upstate (0-1) vs. Furman (1-0)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman squares off against South Carolina Upstate in an early season matchup.

LAST TIME: Furman put up 84 points and prevailed by 12 over USC Upstate when these two teams faced each other during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman held its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.3 points per game last season. The Paladins offense put up 77.3 points per contest en route to a 7-3 record against non-SoCon competition. South Carolina Upstate went 3-8 against non-conference teams in 2019-20.

