Texas A&M-CC goes up against Texas State

The Associated Press

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas

Texas State (1-0) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-0)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State went 5-4 against non-conference schools last season. In those nine games, the Bobcats gave up 63.2 points per game while scoring 67.4 per outing. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 2-7 in non-conference play, averaging 57.8 points and giving up 67.8 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

