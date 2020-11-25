Idaho Statesman Logo
Brown scores 26 to lift Weber St. past Adams State 88-60

The Associated Press

OGDEN, Utah

Isiah Brown had a career-high 26 points as Weber State routed Adams State 88-60 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Brown hit 9 of 10 foul shots.

Cody Carlson had 13 points for Weber State. Michal Kozak added 10 points. David Nzekwesi had seven rebounds.

Frederick Jackson had 17 points for the Grizzlies. Destan Williams added 15 points. Kaelin Crane had 11 points.

