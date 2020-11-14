Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Packers activate LB Christian Kirksey from injured reserve

The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis.

The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Christian Kirksey from injured reserve Saturday and placed tight end/fullback John Lovett on IR.

Kirksey missed Green Bay’s last five games with a pectoral injury that he suffered during a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 27. He ranks fifth on the team with 27 tackles despite having played in less than half of the Packers’ eight games.

The Packers also elevated safety Henry Black and wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements and elevated cornerbacks KeiVarae Russell and Stanford Samuels from the practice squad.

Green Bay (6-2) hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) on Sunday.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Health & Medicine

The Latest: Pitino calls for delayed start to basketball

November 14, 2020 2:50 PM

Sports

No. 16 Marshall wins 42-14 on plane crash’s 50th anniversary

November 14, 2020 2:38 PM

Health & Medicine

Heisman Trophy to be awarded Jan. 5; Finalists on Dec. 24

November 14, 2020 2:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service