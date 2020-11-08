Lille loses for 1st time; PSG enjoys 5-point lead in France

Lyon's Philana Tinotenda Kadewere celebrates after he scored a goal against Saint-Etienne during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. AP

Paris Saint-Germain pulled five points clear at the top of the French league after Lille lost 3-2 at Brest on Sunday and surrendered the only remaining unbeaten record.

Lille's defeat gave Nice the chance to move into second place with a victory, but Patrick Vieira's side was beaten 2-1 at home by French Riviera rival Monaco and is in eighth place.

Despite boasting one of the best defenses, Lille trailed 3-0 at the break. The visitors failed to salvage a draw despite Turkey veteran Burak Yilmaz netting two early goals in the second half.

Down south, defender Axel Disasi put Monaco ahead midway through the first half and Sofiane Diop made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute before fellow midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou pulled a goal back for Nice in the 69th.

That win moved 2017 champion Monaco into sixth place behind Lyon on goal difference.

Tino Kadewere came off the bench to help Lyon fight back and beat local rival Saint-Etienne 2-1 at home. The visitors took the lead when striker Denis Bouanga's cross-cum-shot was turned into his own net by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in the 40th.

Kadewere showed good anticipation to meet Maxwel Cornet's cross from the left in the 65th. Nine minutes later, the Zimbabwe international scored again. He cut into the left of the penalty area and beat two defenders before finishing with a fine angled shot.

Saint-Etienne could have equalized only for Bouanga to send his 88th-minute penalty just over the crossbar. Defeat leaves former Lyon coach Claude Puel's Saint-Etienne side in 15th spot, having made a good start to the season.

The goals were flying around on Sunday, with 29 in seven matches.

Striker Florian Sotoca struck in the 90th minute and then again during injury time as Lens salvaged a 4-4 home draw against Reims.

Elsewhere, it was: Lorient 0, Nantes 2; Metz 1, Dijon 1; and Nimes 1, Angers 5.

Injury-hit PSG beat Rennes 3-0 at home on Saturday, with Angel Di Maria scoring twice but there were more players injured for PSG.