Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

FC Dallas brings 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Minnesota United FC

The Associated Press

FC Dallas (9-5-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-5-7, sixth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas comes into a matchup with Minnesota United FC after securing two straight shutout wins.

Minnesota United FC is 7-4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Jan Gregus ranks fifth in Western Conference play with five assists. Minnesota United FC has 28 assists.

FC Dallas is 6-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. FC Dallas is 2-0-1 when it scores a single goal.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Molino has seven goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC. Robin Lod has four goals over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Franco Jara has seven goals for FC Dallas this year. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 3-2-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured).

FC Dallas: Bryan Acosta (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Los Angeles visits Vancouver on 4-game road slide

November 07, 2020 1:15 AM

Sports

Colorado faces Houston after shutout win

November 07, 2020 1:15 AM

Sports

New England takes on Philadelphia following Bunbury’s 2-goal game

November 07, 2020 1:15 AM

Sports

Seattle hosts San Jose for a conference matchup

November 07, 2020 1:15 AM

Health & Medicine

Friday’s Sports in Brief

November 07, 2020 12:54 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service