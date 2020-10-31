Smith throws 5 TD passes in Central Arkansas’ 52-10 victory

Breylin Smith threw five touchdown passes and Central Arkansas rolled over Missouri Western 52-10 on Saturday.

Smith finished 17 of 23 for 283 yards passing before giving way early in the third quarter.

After punting on their first possession, the Bears (4-4) had five touchdowns and a field goal to end the first half ahead 38-7 lead. They opened up the second half by scoring on Smith's fifth TD pass, a 4-yarder to Austin Eldridge.

Tyler Hudson and Lujan Winningham caught two TD passes each. Hudson led the receivers with 137 yards, including a 71-yard score.

Four of Smith's touchdown passes went for 21 yards or more. Marshun Douglas ran for 99 yards on nine carries, including a 67-yard TD. The Bears outgained the Griffons 539-198.

The defense was highlighted by Logan Jessup's 26-yard fumble recovery for a score.

The Griffons were playing in their season opener of a four-game fall schedule. They are just one of eight Division II teams playing this fall.