Sporting Kansas City takes 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United FC (8-5-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (11-6-3, first in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City comes into a matchup against Minnesota United FC after putting together two straight shutout wins.

Sporting Kansas City is 9-5-2 against Western Conference teams. Sporting Kansas City is 4-2-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

Minnesota United FC is 7-4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota United FC is 3-0-3 when it scores two goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the fourth time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alan Pulido has six goals and four assists for Sporting Kansas City. Johnny Russell has four goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Kevin Molino has seven goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC this season. Robin Lod has three goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 6-3-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Minnesota United FC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Graham Zusi (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Winston Reid (injured), Gianluca Busio (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured).