NHL suspends Lightning Cernak 2 games for elbowing Dahlin

The NHL has suspended Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak for two games for elbowing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the face.

Cernak wasn’t penalized for the hit, which occurred during a Sabres power play late in the second period of the Lightning’s 5-2 win on Monday night.

Dahlin was left bloodied and sustained a concussion.

The second-year play-making defenseman drove into the left circle before making a backhanded pass. As Dahlin curled back, Cernak caught him with an elbow that knocked him to the ice.

The suspension will cost Cernak $7,500 in pay.