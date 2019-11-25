Celtics team doctor says Walker didn’t suffer serious injury

The Boston Celtics say guard Kemba Walker didn’t suffer any serious injury from his collision with a teammate in a game last week, but they are keeping him out of the lineup for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings until he goes through a full practice.

Walker collided with teammate Semi Ojeleye’s abdominal area head-first and went down to the court in a heap against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

A brace was placed around his neck and he was strapped to a backboard before being placed onto a gurney and wheeled off the court.

“It looked like it was going to be a very serious injury, but thankfully it turned out not to be a very a serious injury,” head team physician Dr. Tony Schena told reporters Monday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Schena said Walker had “numbness and tingling in his hands” immediately after the collision, which is why trainers were so cautious with him.