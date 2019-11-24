Kalscheur scores 18 as Minnesota beats North Dakota 79-56

Gabe Kalscheur scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Daniel Oturu added 15 points, and Minnesota beat North Dakota 79-56 on Sunday.

Jarvis Omersa added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Minnesota, which had five players score in double figures. A game after hitting the second-most 3-pointers in school history, the Gophers scored 42 points in the paint.

Minnesota (3-3) has won back-to-back games at home after a three-game losing streak on the road against power conference teams.

Marlon Stewart led the Hawks with 14 points, his 12th straight game in double figures and freshman De’Sean Allen-Eikens chipped in 12 points.. North Dakota (1-4) shot 41.4% from the field and had 19 turnovers in losing its fourth straight game.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Kalscheur is one reason the Gophers have opted for a heavier 3-point attack this year after being one of the worst teams in the nation from 3 last season. He’s scored at least 13 points in three straight games and has hit 10 3s in those games.

Kalscheur was 2 of 3 from deep on Sunday and is hitting 37.8% from beyond the arc this season.

Turnovers have been an issue for the Hawks. They have 84 turnovers during the losing streak and at least 19 in three straight games.

BIG PICTURE

North Dakota: A four-game stretch of road games that started at No. 8 Gonzaga is over and the Hawks can apply the lessons learned as they return home and the schedule eases a bit. North Dakota will need to protect the ball better and perhaps can gain some confidence back home.

Minnesota: Returning home, and facing an easier schedule, has helped the Gophers get some momentum. The past two games showed Minnesota can win in different ways, relying either on outside shooting or going inside as it did against the Hawks on Sunday. The Gophers are still home but will face another pair of power conference teams the next two games in DePaul and Clemson.

UP NEXT

North Dakota continues a busy week on Tuesday against Division III North Central at home. Sunday started a string of four games in seven days.

Minnesota gets a short break before hosting DePaul on Nov. 29. The Gophers have two games remaining before starting their conference schedule.