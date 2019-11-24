Mizzou, Butler meet in Hall of Fame Classic

Butler (5-0) vs. Missouri (4-1)

Hall of Fame Classic , Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler is taking on Missouri in the Hall of Fame Classic. Missouri earned a 70-52 win over Morehead State on Wednesday, while Butler won 68-50 against Morehead State on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Butler has benefited heavily from its seniors. Bryce Nze, Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Aaron Thompson have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team's last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Baldwin has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Butler field goals over the last three games. Baldwin has 26 field goals and eight assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Missouri's Mark Smith has attempted 33 3-pointers and connected on 39.4 percent of them, and is 9 of 22 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Missouri has 34 assists on 71 field goals (47.9 percent) over its past three games while Butler has assists on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 53.4 points per game this year, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

